Mass Effect spin-offs discussed by BioWare dev team - Garrus, Javik or Illusive Man could star

Bioware have been discussing what's next for the Mass Effect series. Not in a "this is what's happening" kind of way. More, "wouldn't it be good if we did something like this, NOT THAT WE ARE." Speaking to OXM , the Mass Effect development team talked - in the vaguest, most theoretical terms - about the possibility of a spin-off starring one of the characters or locations made famous by the series.

"There's so much that could be told in the Mass Effect universe," said director Casey Hudson. "It'd be cool to do something completely unrelated to the larger storyline, like a story about a private investigator on the Citadel. Or maybe something detailing Garrus' time in C-Sec."

Or, combine the two! Garrus hires a PI after finding one of his guns had been calibrated by another officer. Classic noir.

Other suggestions included a game centred around Krogan melee combat, and a story involving Javik, Prothean star of the From Ashes DLC pack. Less specifically, developer Mac Walters noted the breadth of possible stories in this context: "Aria. The Illusive Man. Kai Leng. Any henchman. The list goes on. I think most of them could have successful spin-offs of their own in some fashion."

As great as the epic, sweeping plots of the Mass Effects have been, there's clearly enough depth in the universe to support a more focused spin-off. And approaching the series from this oblique angle would be a welcome respite between all-out Save The Universe heroics.

In which case, I'll just leave this idea for a Thane prequel spin-off here:

Hitman: Blood Money IN SPACE.

That one's a freebie, BioWare.