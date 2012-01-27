Mass Effect 3 trailer has grenade-throwing sentinals

[VAMS id="yDWxI01q2gVwi"]

I was just explaining this to our Production Ed, Tony. Basically, we're just going to have to accept that in the far future things will be spelled and pronounced slightly differently. Sometimes, grenades will be "gernades." Sentinels will not always be sentinels. Sometimes they will be "sentinals." That's just what happens and we should just accept it now. "NEVER!" Tony screamed, "NEVAAAARGH!" Then he beat his Mac to death with a dictionary.

These are without a doubt the best gaming typos made since ... earlier today, when Capcom faced uncomfortable revelations regarding the release of their latest game, " Resident Evil: Revalaitons ." In other news, Mass Effect 3's multiplayer mode actually looks quite punchy and exciting. Now I'm off to make some tee and write more wards for our wobsite.