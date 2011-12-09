Mass Effect 3 trailer gets stabby with Shepard

Skip to the 1:30 mark to get to the punchy bits. The latest episode of Bioware pulse focuses on the animation tweaks the dev team are making to Mass Effect 3. Most of them are geared towards making Shepard's punches the punchiest punches in the galaxy. The animation system will sync up Shepard and his victim, to ensure the following attack always hits the foe right in the gut. Pity the voice actors who have to act countless variations of "oof! Argh! Urk!" and "no not the face!" to ensure that Shepard's enemies never sound repetitive. Pity even more the hordes of aliens that'll be lining up to try and stop Shepard in March.