Mass Effect 3 delayed until next year

Just we were get excited by the latest screenshots , Bioware have announced on Facebook that Mass Effect 3 has been delayed until the start of 2012. No specific reason for the delay is given beyond executive producer Casey Hudson's explanation that "the development team is laser focused on making sure Mass Effect 3 is the biggest, boldest and best game in the series."

Still, at least it gives those of us planning a mammoth total Mass Effect replay more time to save the universe again before the final part of the trilogy comes out. Okay, I admit, that's not much consolation. Get your Mass Effect fix from our Mass Effect 3 news feed instead.