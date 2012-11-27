Popular

Maia lets backers choose its final stretch goal

Sci-fi god game Maia is holding a vote to see which of two options backers would like to see implemented as its final stretch goal. Should the recently funded Kickstarter campaign hit the £200,000 mark, Maia's creator, Simon Roth, will either use the game's engine to create a roguelike shooter, or add in three "entirely new" game modes.

The first option is described as "top down shooter RPG," which will use procedural generation to create a roguelike-like minigame. "Think Alien Swarm or Alien Breed. You are an imp bot sent in to failed colonies on Maia, rescuing survivors, retrieving science and killing a whole lot of aggressive aliens."

Alternatively, three game modes will be added, each with their own music and graphics. They include a dead world, with no plants, animals or atmosphere; a frozen planet that will contain "terrifying things waiting to be thawed"; and an ocean planet, which will challenge you to build a base under the sea.

But receiving either hinges on the game making an extra £70,000 by midday tomorrow. Even with the usual last-day flurry of support, that's a big target to hit. If you're feeling optimistic, you can vote on which option you'd like to see Maia take on by leaving a comment on this update page . Using the scientifically proven method of looking at a couple of pages of votes, it would appear that the new game modes are overwhelmingly the most popular choice. Which would you like to see make it into the game?

