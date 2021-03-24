Magic: The Gathering Strixhaven reveal: Quintorius of Lorehold college

Magic: the Gathering's next set is called Strixhaven: School of Mages, and it'll be launching on Magic Online and MTG Arena on April 15. This will be the 87th Magic the Gathering set and it seems to offer some interesting takes on the MTG multiverse.

We have an exclusive look at one of the characters that'll be featured in Strixhaven and he's a male loxodont (aka giant magical elephant) by the name of Qunitorius Kand, or Quint for short. He also happens to be a member of Lorehold College, which is the college of Archaeomancy, where the student mages are driven scholars engrossed by history.

According to the press release, "They explore and research the past through artifacts and call on magical energies from ancient tomes. Those who are a part of Lorehold will happily travel long and far to find ancient relics. Their goal is to learn the secrets of history and it is not uncommon for a student of Lorehold to summon the spirits of their dead historical figures. Their college motto is "Leave No Stone Unturned."

As for Quint, he spends most of his time inside the grand Biblioplex, digging through old books for the purpose of his research. "His mind is piled high with facts and knowledge that might become useful. Being a Lorehold student, his magic usually comes from scrolls or a tome; blasting out like bladed sharp paper golden energy."

"He views the accuracy of historical accounts as extremely important—the truth is also a priority to him as it enables the preservation of facts rather than myths. He is at Strixhaven University on a scholarship but supplements his remaining tuition fees through working on a dig site with a team of researchers. Quint wishes to learn about the history and past of the loxodon race through uncovering great unknowns. He studies hard with the aim to make a name for himself and his family. While being a committed student, he suffers from wanderlust, always feeling the need and desire to travel and explore. He wants to find out who he really is and believes he can do so through his expeditions of significant historical places."