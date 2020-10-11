Magic school RPG Ikenfell is out now

Ikenfell raised CA$61,787 on Kickstarter back in 2016 based on the promise of a "JRPG with a mix of turn-based and timing-based battle mechanics with a heavy focus on characters and story". After a significant delay, it's finally been released this month.

Ikenfell is an RPG set in a school for magic. As young student wizards you'll get into trouble, explore its spooky halls, uncover secrets, find hidden treasure, and engage in turn-based spell battles with timing mechanics that might remind you of Paper Mario or Costume Quest or Mega Man Battle Network, depending on your background.

It promises features like 48 spells, over 80 enemies (including 20 bosses), over 100 items, a soundtrack from composers who worked on Steven Universe, and cats who function as save points. It's available on Steam, the Humble Store, GOG, and Xbox Game Pass for PC.