Mad scientist sim Create gets a demo

EA's Create is a colourful puzzle game for mad scientists. The player has to invent and build a nutty contraption to solve the the challenges presented in each level. The wildest solutions involving the most explosions will earn more points. The editing tools let you hammer together girders, wheels and engines to create whirling mechanical automatons designed to do anything from transporting a load of balls across a landscape, to propelling a toy car through a flaming hoop. The game's out tomorrow, but there's a demo available to play now. Read on for details, and a video.

As well as the challenge mode, there's also a level editor so players can create their own scenarios and share them online. You'll find plenty more information about the game and the demo over at the official Create site.