Ludum Dare stop PIPA game jam kicks off tomorrow

The Stop Online Piracy Act took a blow earlier this week when Congress delayed the vote in the face of opposition from The White House, but its Senate counterpart, PIPA is still going. Many sites are planning a blackout tomorrow to protest against the bill. Ludum Dare are planning their own protest, in the form of an anti-PIPA game jam .

Their mission is simple: "Let's protest! Make anti SOPIPA games on January 18 and make the internet crawl with these! It's the best we can do, let's abuse it and help the internet stay the awesome place it is now!" Heavyweights like Minecraft creator, Notch have already thrown their hats into the ring. You can follow the latest Stop PIPA chatter on twitter by following the #SOPAJam tag, and keep track of the latest entries on the Ludum Dare site . Thanks to Sosowski for the tip.