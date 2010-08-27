Look at this model of the Force a' Nature

Harrison Krix is a force a' nature. Oh hang on, I've got that wrong. He's made a Force a' Nature.

He basically uses everything he can - MDF board, clay, duct tape, paint, jars... he carefully recreates props from games, and then sells them as items of unique, bad ass art. They're both amazing and awesome. Here's the process he went through to construct the Force a' Nature . Here's his Big Daddy costume (scroll all the way down, it's actually wearable. MURRRRRMRMMMM). Here's his portal gun . To think that Blue Peter could have been this interesting.

Thanks to Lee for the tip-off.