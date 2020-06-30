Long-rumored Harry Potter RPG will reportedly release in 2021

A Harry Potter RPG developed by Avalanche Software will launch in late 2021 for next-gen consoles, according to a new Bloomsberg report. Publisher Warner Bros. has yet to officially announce the game, but its existence is almost indisputable at this point: it's been rumored for years, with footage leaked in 2018.

According to two unnamed sources on the development team speaking to Bloomberg, that 2018 footage was real. The game is currently scheduled to release for PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X in late 2021, but the report makes no mention of a PC release. It's apparently an open world "re-creation of Hogwarts and its surrounding areas".

The game will reportedly be revealed after the next Batman game, which is expected at the DC FanDome event in August. It's later than initially planned: the Harry Potter RPG was meant to debut at E3 2020 before the convention was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Indeed, it's been a tough slog for anyone holding their breath for Warner Bros. announcements. A new Batman game was teased in September last year, but since then no further announcements have been made. Shortly after, a prominent leaker suggested that the next Batman game would be titled Batman: Arkham Legacy.

More recently, Warner Bros has registered domains for 'Gotham Knights' and a Suicide Squad game.