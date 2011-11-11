Limbo sells one million, studio becomes fully independent

[VAMS id="N4smHVc6AGIVo"]

If you've read our Limbo review , you'll know how much we enjoyed the macabre platformer. That makes it all the nicer to report that it has sold one million copies worldwide. The developers, PlayDead, say that they've used the profits to buy back control of the company from early investors and are now focusing on developing their next game.

"With the success that LIMBO has achieved, we felt this was the ideal time to fully regain our independence,” said CEO Dino Patti. “We are grateful to everyone who supported us over the past few years, and look forward to forging new partnerships that will both let us reach new heights as a studio and give our director, Arnt Jensen, room to grow creatively.”

Limbo's available now on Steam , and is heading to Macs before the end of the year.