Learn to draw dwarves and orcs from Warcraft's iconic Samwise Didier himself

With everyone at Blizzard working from home in self isolation, its plans for Bring Your Child to Work Day had to be changed. Instead of activities happening all over Blizzard's campus last Thursday, the company hosted several virtual events for employees' kids and decided to share a few of them online. It's pretty damn cute.

"From artists and game designers, to engineers, HR professionals, and more, folks from all across Blizzard shared lessons, lectures, and tutorials designed to provide kids with insights and skills that’ll equip them for a bright future," explains a news post on Blizzard's website that shared a select few videos from the event.

First up are three art tutorials by senior art director Samwise Didier, whose iconic work helped shape Warcraft's aesthetic (he even came up with the name Warcraft). There's three tutorials in total: one for dwarves, orcs, and pandaren, and in each one Didier walks through his process for doodling these characters.

Of course, the drawings aren't all that complex—they're for kids to follow along, after all—but it's cool to see Didier doodling for fun compared to amazing art he's known for.

Even though he's now retired, famous Blizzard alum Chris Metzen also pitched in for Bring Your Child to Work Day by reading his adorable kids book titled Snow Fight: A Warcraft Tale where kid versions of Thrall, Varian, and Arthas learn how to stop bullying and play fair. Again, it's very cute and wholesome.