League of Legends World Championships had 334 million viewers in 2015

It goes without saying that the 2015 League of Legends World Championships were big, but according to Riot it was significantly bigger than last year. A record 334 million viewers tuned into livestreams over the four week period, with an average of 4.2 million tuned in at the same time. For the sake of comparison, a miserly 288 million total viewers tuned in last year.

While 4.2 million concurrents was the average, 14 million people tuned in for the final between SKT and Koo Tigers simultaneously, with a 36 million total. Overall, 360 million hours worth of live coverage was viewed over the course of the month, which is up from 194 million in 2014.

SKT emerged victorious during last month's proceedings, taking home $1 million and the honour of being the best League of Legends team in the world. You can read our post-championships interview here, or fondly remember the ten best moments of the 2015 event here.