League of Legends players immortalised through anime, ahead of World Championship final

Tonight, at the slightly absurd 4am BST (or the more sociable 8PM PDT), the League of Legends Series 3 World Championship final will take place between SK Telecom T1 and Royal Club. Not to undermine the achievement of the two teams who have battled their way to within sight of the Summoner's Cup, but, as someone who doesn't watch the DotA-like wing of e-sports, I'm more impressed by this: Riot's celebration of the competition. Taking some of the best players from the tournament, they've created anime counterparts imbued with the powers of their chosen champions.

If you'd like to watch the final, it'll be streamed live from the official tournament site .