Latest Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare trailer introduces the Captains

A couple of weeks ago we took a tour of the Retribution, the flying space fortress that will serve as your home base in the upcoming Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare. Today, it's time to find out how Lt. Nick Reyes, a Special Forces pilot in SATO's Space Combat Air Recon unit, ended up in charge of it.

Saved You a Click: The previous guy died. The trailer actually gets that point covered straight away, with a “Make way for the captain” that turns out to be a whole lot grimmer than expected. It soon becomes apparent that Reyes is the ranking officer on board, so he gets the big chair—but that's not going to stop him from delivering some bullets-in-your-face payback, up close and personal. Captain Kirk mode, engage!

It's a hackneyed setup, worthy of any number of straight-to-video movie releases from the 80s and 90s, but you have to give credit to Activision and Infinity Ward: They don't screw around when it comes to cranking up the production.

Call of Duty: Infinite Warfare is set to come out on November 4. Check out 12 minutes of campaign footage here.