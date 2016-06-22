Larian Studios sent us a trophy for beating its CEO at his own game

I've formed something of a rivalry with Larian Studio CEO Swen Vincke, and in a game Larian hasn't even finished making, no less. We've faced off in Divinity: Original Sin 2's PvP mode three times now, and all three times I've emerged victorious. But the rivalry has always been lighthearted (I hope) and more about fun than winning, as I'm a huge fan of the first game and very excited to play more of the second.

Well, the folk at Larian proved they have a good sense of humor about the whole thing by sending me a trophy to commemorate my most recent match against Swen at PAX East. It's a very kind gesture, and a great way to get me hyped for the next rematch. I guess I'll be seeing Larian again soon. In the meantime, I'll have to practice by running strats in Divinity: Original Sin Enhanced Edition.

You can read more about our rivalry and watch a couple of the matches right here.