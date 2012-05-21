Kingdoms of Amalur developer makes loan payment, Copernicus MMO due in 2013

Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning developers 38 Studios have paid off part of their debt to the state of Rhode Island, governor Lincoln Chafee has announced. Earlier in the month, the studio missed a payment of $1.1m , prompting fears about the future of Copernicus, its long-standing MMO project.

As reported by Joystiq , Chafee went on to announce that Copernicus will be released in June of 2013. At the same time, 38 Studios released a showreel - which you can view above - revealing the game's environments. If nothing else, it all but confirms that Copernicus is set in the same world as Kingdoms of Amalur: Reckoning.

The timing of the video suggests that 38 Studios are looking to drum up confidence in the project following their shakey start to the month. Their financial troubles aren't over, however: they'll owe another $2.6m in November, and a further $12.6m in 2013. Given that this is the first we're seeing of the game, a release date only thirteen months away seems ambitious to say the least. On the other hand, there are some genuinely pretty vistas on display. At this point, the responsibility lies with 38 Studios to prove that there's a game in place to match them.

"I want to make sure we're doing everything possible to make sure 38 doesn't fail" Chafee told the press, but emphasised that there'd be no further state support for the developer. "It's time for them to go out and get private capital funding. That's the deal. It's a generous deal, but stick to it."