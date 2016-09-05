Kingdom Come: Deliverance trailer pits armour against weapons

Whereas the vast majority of medieval role-playing games tend towards magic, dragons and fantasy, Warhorse Studios’ Kingdom Come: Deliverance will focus on realism when it arrives next year. Up to now, we’ve see how this relates to its sophisticated armour suite—a comprehensive mix-and-match multi-layered system—however the latest trailer examines how various armour ensembles face up to powerful weaponry.

“One of the most common misconceptions about medieval combat is that armour could be easily pierced,” explains Warhorse’s Daniel Vávra in the video below. “You can see knights in full-plate armour or in chain mail being stabbed to death or cut in half all of the time. And it’s nonsense.”

Here’s how it looks in reality—the source of which Warhorse will transfer into its games.

With each video in turn, Kingdom Come: Deliverance excites me more and more, and, like Chris, I’m really looking forward to a good period piece RPG that puts more stock in its accurate portrayal of combat and setting against the well-worn fantasy leanings of its genre similars.

It’s been delayed on a couple of occasions before now, but Kingdom Come: Deliverance is currently due at some stage in 2017.