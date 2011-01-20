King Arthur: The Druids expansion is here

Paradox Interactive have released a new expansion pack for King Arthur: The Role Playing Game.

The 30+ hour The Druids expansion, which is a digital-distribution exclusive, adds new content in the forms of extended diplomacy play and a sandbox mode. Follow the jump for more details and the trailer.

The new diplomacy features requires players to juggle the requirements of other factions, including warlords, outlaws, religious leaders, noble women and the Sidhe.

The narrative takes place during the events of the core game and focuses on the exploits of the Welsh monarch Ryons. Since the game is set in Wales, players are set to discover large dragons and other new beasties, which of course are confirmed to lurk in the hills there.

Check out the trailer to see all this in action.