Kerbal Space Program releases Economic Boom update

The latest Kerbal Space Program update is a little less space, a little more program. Called Economic Boom, update 0.25 further expands on the career mode with a new Administrative building. Because, as we all know, the most exciting part of life at NASA is the paperwork.

The admin facility lets players select Strategies. "The Strategy system is a new gameplay mechanic," explains SQUAD's patch post, "where each strategy, once accepted, applies effects over several game aspects, specifically Kerbal Space Program’s three in-game currencies." Examples include "Aggressive Negotiations," which can give players a discount on parts at a cost to reputation.

As well as a new building, all facilities are now destructible. "Buildings can be decimated by poorly-steered rocketships and in the game’s Career Mode, require costly repairs for players trying to manage their space agency."

Spaceplanes have also received some love, thanks to the integration of the SpacePlane+ mod.

Head over to the official FAQ for more details of the patch, which is now live in-game.