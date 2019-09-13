Keanu is not one of Cyberpunk 2077's romance options, if you were wondering

Cyberpunk 2077 promises plenty of action and adventure, but in between all the gunfire and fistfights and hacking and high-speed getaways, there will be time for some tender moments of romance, too. CD Projekt has previously said that romance—or just sex—will be "heavily present in Cyberpunk," but as we noted in our rundown of everything we know about the game, it hasn't answered the most pressing question of all: Will you be able to get busy with Keanu?

"One of the things we’ve done to make sure the game addresses things a certain way is a lot of the time NPCs are just going to refer to you as ‘V’, because you won’t be able to choose your name," Level designer Max Pears told VGC at the Tokyo Game Show. "That way it helps people know that it’s their character that’s being spoken to and also however you’ve envisioned your V, that’s still your V. That’s been our focus: your version of V is your version as the player and that’s how you will be addressed in the game."

CD Projekt recently announced that it would forgo conventional male and female gender options in favor of enabling players to select a body type and voice, and Pears said that genitals will be based on that selection—which will be relevant, because the game will not shy away from nudity, including in sex scenes.

Which brings us back to the matter at hand: CD Projekt has previously said players will have the ability to pursue a far more diverse range of romances than they could in The Witcher games, with gay, straight, and bi NPCs. But what about Keanu?

"Keanu plays a crucial role in the game, but as for the option to romance him, I don’t believe you can," Pears said. Sorry, everyone.

Cyberpunk 2077 is scheduled for release on April 16, 2020.