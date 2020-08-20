K/DA, the League of Legends K-Pop group, has a new single coming next week

K/DA is a K-Pop group that doesn't really exist—it's made up of League of Legends characters Ahri, Evelynn, Kai'Sa, and Akali—but also, it sort of does. It's voiced by real-life performers Madison Beer, Jaira Burns, and Miyeon and Soyeon of K-pop girl group (G)I-DLE. They dropped a single in late 2018 called Pop/Stars that turned into a legitimate hit, and today K/DA announced that the long-awaited follow-up is coming next week.

The reaction to the tweet has been almost aggressively positive, with 30,000 likes and nearly 20,000 retweets just a couple of hours after it went up. Which isn't surprising, given the reaction to Pop/Stars: Despite coming from a pretend group from a videogame, it reached number five on Apple Music's pop chart and number one on the K-Pop chart, and the video on YouTube now has more than 363 million views. (The video of K/DA's live performance at the 2018 League of Legends World Championship adds another 12.6 million views on top of that.)

YOUTUBE PREMIERE 8.27.2020 12 PM PT #KDA #CALLINGALLBLADES #KDAISBACK #COMEBACK #THEBADDEST pic.twitter.com/0bgJfKqyvSAugust 20, 2020

The new single could be accompanied by new skins for the group, although there's been no indication of that at this point. Either way, I'm really just here for the music: I don't play League of Legends and I'm not a K-Pop fan, but I'm on my fourth consecutive playthrough of Pop/Stars since seeing this tweet, and I expect that number five will be happening very soon. Don't judge me.