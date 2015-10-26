Just how British is Assassin's Creed: Syndicate?

Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate is out on consoles as of last week, but we still have a few weeks to wait before we can judge the PC version. Ever since Syndicate’s London setting was leaked, though, we’ve primarily been concerned with one thing: Exactly how British is Assassin’s Creed: Syndicate?

It’s a question which deserves scientific ability and a practical knowledge of historic London. I have neither. Instead, with a console version in hand, I’ll use a combination of anecdotal evidence, Wikipedia, and my near-superheroic levels of Britishness (I own more top hats than I do trainers, can sense bunting, and can tell a Derby shoe from an Oxford blindfolded). We’ll review each category individually for maximum Britishness, come to a hasty, dismissive conclusion, then have a cup of tea and think about how nice it would be if God saved the Queen. Off we pop!