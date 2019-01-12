JRPG classic Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition is out now on PC

After an announcement last summer , Tales of Vesperia is finally available on PC in its newly remastered form. Tales of Vesperia: Definitive Edition released yesterday on Steam , just over ten years since the original released on PS3. The definitive edition includes all the PS3 content, but is updated with HD graphics, new music, new mini-games, new bosses, unreleased DLC for the original games, and two more playable characters. Tales of Vesperia is a fantastical story about the struggle over a powerful resource created by an ancient race to benefit humanity that's now threatening to destroy it.

Widely regarded as the best game in the Tales of series, Vesperia’s soft-focus art style has really benefited from the upgrade. The game port seems to be relatively free of technical problems, as well, and holds a Very Positive user rating a day after release.