Jay Wilson, former Diablo 3 game director, is leaving Blizzard

Jay Wilson, the former game director of Diablo 3, announced on Twitter today that he is leaving Blizzard, and the videogame industry, at the end of this week.
“Sad to say after 10 of the best years of my life this will be my last week at Blizzard, and in the games industry,” Wilson wrote. “I'm leaving to pursue my original passion, writing. It's what I was doing when I fell into this job, and I've always wanted to return to it.”
I will dearly miss my friends at Blizzard. They've been the best, most dedicated, most passionate group of people I've ever met.June 6, 2016
Wilson's time at Blizzard wasn't without controversy. He took heat for Diablo 3's real-money auction house, despite sounding in the pre-release days as though he viewed it primarily as a rather than a profit-making venture. But he acknowledged at GDC 2013, a year after Diablo 3 came out, that the auction house “,” a comment he made just a few months after to work on Project Titan, the that eventually morphed into Overwatch. He also has an “Additional Design” on the World of Warcraft expansion Warlords of Draenor. Prior to joining Blizzard, Wilson worked as a designer at Relic on games including Company of Heroes and Warhammer 40,000: Dawn of War.
