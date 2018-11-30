It's December, and the Windows October update is still largely missing in action

Have you updated to the latest version of Windows 10? If so, you're likely in the minority. As Techradar reports, statistics from ad company AdDuplex show that as few as 2.8 percent of Windows 10 PCs have applied the big October update of Windows 10. Microsoft paused the rollout in October to fix numerous bugs, including files being deleted, then resumed it in mid-November. But at least according to AdDuplex's data, very few Windows users have actually gotten the update.

Anecdotally, this isn't surprising based on the PC Gamer team's PCs. None of us used the update assistant to manually force the latest version of Windows 10, and Microsoft typically rolls out its major updates to Windows 10 PCs over a period of days or weeks. But here we are, two weeks after the rollout resumed, and only one of our PCs has the latest version of Windows 10 (ver. 1809).

AdDuplex's data isn't exact, as it's drawn from a sample set of PCs that run its ads, via Microsoft Store applications. But this 2.8 percent showing is a far cry from what AdDuplex has seen in the past. Today, nearly all of Windows 10 users are on the April update.

After pausing the update in October, Microsoft published a blog post detailing how it handles each Windows release. The post promised "as part of our commitment to being more transparent about our approach to quality, this blog will be the first in a series of more in-depth explanations of the work we do to deliver quality in our Windows releases."

Hopefully the October update's issues will mean a more cautious rollout next spring, as new issues still seem to be popping up. Just this week, Apple updated its Windows iCloud application to fix some major compatibility problems with the October release, and network drive have also had problems in the resumed rollout. You may be able to prompt version 1809 now by telling Windows to look for the latest update. But given its problem so far, it's probably best to wait until your PC downloads the October update itself. The longer you wait, the more time Microsoft has to iron out those remaining wrinkles.