iOS hit 10,000,000 comes to PC, match-three to upgrade a castle, punch skeletons

It may be hard to believe but, before Puzzle Quest came along, we used to match three types of one thing just for the hell of it, without compelling meta-campaigns around to turn these moderately addictive puzzle games into giant timeholes of which there is no escape. It was a simpler time, and probably a worse one, but even so, the easily addicted might want to steer cleer of 10,000,000 , the iOS match-three/puzzler/endless runner/RPG type thing that's just been added to Steam .

The premise here is that you're a dude imprisoned inside a castle, and you can only escape by reaching the coveted 10,000,000 high-score. As the little guy runs on the upper part of the screen, you match icons on the lower part, to determine the outcome of his encounters. And, as EightyEight Games put it, "When you are not facing monsters you will be back in your prison, constructing buildings and getting stronger for your next run."

10,000,000 will set you back £3.99, although it's been reduced to £3.19 for the next few days.

Thanks, IndieGames !