Intel's latest graphics driver automatically configures optimal game settings

Intel is trying something it has never done before, and if it works, it could be help gamers who are using integrated graphics to spend less time fiddling with settings. That's because Intel's newest graphics driver has the ability to automatically configure game settings in a handful of games.

This is a beta feature that is compatible with 6th generation Core processors (Skylake) and newer. It also works with upcoming 8th generation Core processors with Radeon RX Vega M graphics, otherwise known as Kaby Lake G, that's probably the more interesting scenario.

Read more: Artifact review

Intel's upcoming Core G-series processors are full-fledged quad-core Kaby Lake chips with a separate Vega GPU and HBM2 memory. Initially, Intel and AMD are focusing on the mobile market, though they will also appear in all-in-one systems and compact units like the NUC.

The new driver adds a 'Gaming' icon in the graphics control panel. Intel notes that some functionality may be limited while in beta, and not all games are supported. The ones that work include Battlefield 1 and 4, American Truck Simulator, Call of Duty WWII, Destiny 2, DOTA 2, Grand Theft Auto V, League of Legends, Overwatch, and World of Tanks.

In addition to automatically optimizing game settings in the above games, Intel is pitching this as a launch driver for Age of Empires: Definitive Edition and Final Fantasy XII: The Zodiac Age HD.

Beyond gaming, the driver introduces improved performance in video encoding (for all codecs) and power saving optimizations during video playback.

The new driver is available here.