Intel's 8-core i7 10700 Comet Lake CPU is on sale for $310, its lowest price ever

We have not seen a lot of discounts on Intel's 10th generation Core 'Comet Lake' processors (they haven't been on the market very long), but here's one—Newegg is selling the Core i7 10700 for $309.99 on its eBay channel.

That's a $50 savings over the list price. Of course, this chip doesn't normally sell at full cost, but you're still coming in around $20 below what this goes for practically everywhere else, including Amazon and on Newegg's own site. This also represents the cheapest price we've seen for the i7 10700.

There's no "K" on this model, meaning it lacks an unlocked multiplier for overclocking. However, it's a capable chip without any tinkering. It serves up 8 cores and 16 threads with a 2.9GHz base clock and 4.8GHz boost clock, along with 16MB of L3 cache. Simply put, it has the muscle to power a high-end gaming PC.

For comparison, the Core i7 9700K, one of the best CPUs for gaming, is an 8-core/8-thread CPU with a 3.6GHz to 4.9GHz clockspeed, and 12MB of L3 cache. So you lose a bit of speed with 10700, but gain more cache and Hyper Threading support. And it's quite a bit cheaper—the 9700K goes for $369.99 currently.