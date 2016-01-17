Inkle's Sorcery! hitting PC from February

Inkle Studios made 80 Days, which PC Gamer gave 91% back in October. That's reason enough to be interested in their other literary adaptation: Sorcery! Sorcery! (the exclamation is part of the title, I assure you!) is a multi-part series based on Steve Jackson's brilliant Fighting Fantasy books, specifically his four-part Sorcery! series released in the 1980s.

The first part of the Sorcery! game came out way back in 2013 for iOS, and it will finally hit PC on February 2, 2016 A.D. It'll arrive simultaneously with the second part, while the third will touch down on PC/Mac sometime this Spring. The fourth and final part of Sorcery!, meanwhile, will arrive simultaneously on all platforms later this year.

The word on the grapevine, once Marvin Gaye and The Slits have stopped rudely hogging it, is that Sorcery! is really quite good. I'm looking forward to finding out if that's true. (Ta, RPS.)