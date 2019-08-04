Infinity Ward's focus isn't on battle royale, Call of Duty: Modern Warfare multiplayer design director says

We've had a go at Call of Duty: Modern Warfare's multiplayer, tried out its new corner-mounting mechanic, and seen a more deliberate take on the Call of Duty formula. But the question remains—will this Call of Duty have a battle royale mode, as well as the regular multiplayer?

IGN asked Infinity Ward's multiplayer design director Joe Cecot, whether it would and he replied that though the designers are "big fans of battle royale" that's not what they're working on. "We’re excited for large player counts and things like that, but right now we’re really focused on core multiplayer." Which is not a definitive no, but suggests it might be on the backburner. Interest in the battle royale genre does seem to be slowing.

Black Ops 4 introduced a battle royale mode called Blackout to the series, but Cecot described the latest entry in the series as being quite different. "We really focused on Modern Warfare, authentic and gritty, realistic weapons, and it’s a different experience. It's really...just about pulling back to Modern Warfare and keeping that pure," he said.

