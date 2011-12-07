Indie platformer puzzler Pid has plenty of style, fingers crossed for substance

http://youtu.be/tgrEHSWCr1c

I know, I know. Charming indie platformers are a dime a dozen these days (sometimes literally, given the increasingly popularity of eye-popping indie bundles), but complaining about that is akin to lamenting that the Internet has too many adorable videos of kittens. You may find yourself feeling somewhat empty after doing so. I assure you, that's perfectly normal. It simply means that you have no soul .

So, right then. Pid's debut trailer very nearly charmed me into a state of jazz-infused bliss. It looks to be a light-hearted puzzle platformer with anti-gravity, tons of items, crazy stylish art, and the world's most amazing indie bait-and-switch. Time will tell, however, if developer Might and Delight - made up mostly of former Bionic Commando Rearmed folks - can make Pid more than just a pretty face. Here's hoping, anyway. In the meantime, check out the above trailer and judge for yourself.