I won a round of The Culling 2's battle royale before my parachute even opened

I guess that can happen when there are only two players in the match, and one is AFK. Still, a win is a win.

Battle royale game The Culling 2 has arrived on Steam, just six months after work on developer Xaviant's original BR game, The Culling, was halted. Today, I jumped into my first match of the Culling 2 and hung around the in-game lobby, waiting for other players to join. A few minutes later, the match began, and roughly 15 seconds after that I was declared the winner. It happened so quickly my parachute hadn't even opened yet. You can watch the entire 'match' above or here on YouTube. Audio is helpful so you can hear the announcer excitedly crown me the victor as I'm still in freefall.

Before you hoist me upon your shoulders as a true master of all things battle royale, it's perhaps worth nothing that there was only one other player in the match, and as you can see from the lobby footage in the video, he may have been AFK. As it's rare that I ever win anything, let alone a battle royale game, I'm still going to wear my badge of victory proudly. It's like Thunderdome: two men enter, one man falls asleep or wanders off for a snack or alt-tabs out to stare glassily at Twitter, one man leaves.

Following my remarkable two-player battle royale win, I did get into some more crowded rounds of The Culling 2 (I lost all of them), and I'll have a few thoughts about what the game is like (when other people are playing it) soon.

Christopher Livingston

Chris has a love-hate relationship with survival games and an unhealthy fascination with the inner lives of NPCs. He's also a fan of offbeat simulation games, mods, and ignoring stories in RPGs so he can make up his own.
