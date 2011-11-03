Humble Voxatron Debut adds Binding of Isaac, Blocks That Matter

Your opinion on voxels may or may not be one of unbridled adoration (mine is that "voxel" is really fun to say), but now the Humble Voxatron Debut 's venturing outside its voxel-centric comfort zone. Voxely.

First up, there's recent indie dungeon-crawling darling The Binding of Isaac, which combines steep difficulty with imagery that will leave your brain crying in the fetal position in the darkest corner of your face. Then there's Blocks That Matter, a puzzler with a Minecraft-inspired twist. Simply beat the average price (currently $4.73) and all three games are yours. Or, you know, wait until a better deal comes along. Which will be never .