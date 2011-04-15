Humble Frozenbyte Bundle is huge success

As reported on Rock, Paper, Shotgun , The third Humble Indie Bundle set - featuring only titles developed by Frozenbyte - has been a huge success, selling over 100,000 units in 48 hours.

The sale has generated $500,000, with purchasers paying as little/much as they'd like for the bundle, which consists of Trine, Shadowgrounds, Shadowgrounds Survivor, Jack Claw, and Splot. Frozenbyte say: "This is all thanks to the very supportive communities around the world and also all the media outlets. So on behalf of Frozenbyte, Humble Bundle, Child's Play and EFF I would like to express our sincerest gratitude"

You can still grab the Frozenbyte Bundle and name your own price here .