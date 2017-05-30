Rain World and Frog Fractions 2 lead the Humble Adult Swim Bundle

There are some good games available in the Humble Adult Swim Games Bundle that kicked off today, but that's not all that's on the table. If you're willing to throw down a little extra coin you can add a White Duck plushie from Duck Game to your menagerie of stuffed stuff, and on the opposite end of the cost scale, for absolutely nothing at all you can pick up some 3D printer files for Mr. Poopybutthole and Plumbus from Rick and Morty.

For a minimum of $1, you'll get Small Radios Big Televisions, Wasted (the game, not the state, sorry), Westerado: Double Barreled, and Volgarr the Viking. A buck for Small Radios Big Televisions alone seems like a solid pickup to me, but there's more: Fork over more than the average price and you'll also get Duck Game and a "special content update," Rise & Shine, and Double Fine's disembodied skull simulator Headlander. Go to $12 or more, and you'll get Glittermitten Grove, Frog Factions 2 (which is a bit of a cheat, since it was originally hidden inside Glittermitten Grove anyway), and the punishing-but-still-excellent Rain World.

Also up for the taking are the Small Radios Big Televisions, Volgarr the Viking, Headlander, and Rain World soundtracks (at their respective price points), a coupon for ten percent off new Humble Monthly subscriptions, and as promised, the free Poopybutthole thing. And for those who want to go all-in, the White Duck plushie will cost you $25 or more.

Funds raised by the Humble Adult Swim Games Bundle are split how you like between Adult Swim, Humble and partners, and charities: the Center for Puppetry Arts, Girls Who Codes, the Human Rights Campaign Foundation, or another charity of your choice. The bundle will be available until June 13.

Some online stores give us a small cut if you buy something through one of our links. Read our affiliate policy for more info.