Where to find the free legendary monowire in Cyberpunk 2077

Looking for the free legendary monowire in Cyberpunk 2077? There's plenty of Cyberpunk 2077 cyberware available from a variety of sources throughout Night City, but you can get this specific monowire shortly after the beginning of Act 2. Not only is it legendary quality, but it's also free—assuming you know where to locate it.

So, if you're after a free bit of kit to help mod your V ,but aren't quite sure where to locate this legendary cyberware, you're in luck—I've put together this handy guide to help you do just that. So read on to discover where to pick up the free Cyberpunk 2077 monowire in Night City.

How to get the free Cyberware 2077 legendary monowire

The monowire cyberware can be found in Watson, near the waterfront on the east side. The closest fast travel point is Creek Loop. Head north from there and the road will start sloping upwards. Keep going until you find a junction on your right. This will take you towards the waterfront and you want to turn left on the next road. Keep going again until you see a neon pink hotel sign on your right and take the road on your right directly after it. Still with me? Good.

The 'Shark in the Water' job is up ahead in the pharmaceuticals building, but you can ignore this for now if you like, though be careful not to be spotted by roaming gang members. If you want to stay stealthy, head down the alley to the right of the pharmaceuticals sign and follow it around the building past rows of garage doors.

As you head back towards the front of the building from the other side, you should look for the last garage door on your left. This one isn't locked so open it to find the legendary monowire inside a crate here, along with a tidy stash of Eurodollars.