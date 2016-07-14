How motherboards are designed and manufactured: inside MSI

MSI’s manufacturing facility outside Shenzen, China is massive. Seriously: the complex, which I visited in late May, currently houses approximately 7000 employees, according to the facility’s director. Many of those employees work to produce thousands of motherboards and graphics cards every single day, along with full tower PCs, all-in-ones, and vehicle entertainment products (though we know them as a computer hardware company, MSI makes many other products in China, too).

I traveled to MSI’s factory to see how it builds motherboards, and how its process has changed in recent years to make MSI a stronger competitor to Gigabyte and Asus. For a fun comparison, look at MSI’s facility in the following gallery side-by-side with our tour of Gigabyte from 2015 . If you’re interested in more than motherboards, stick around for the last 11 slides in the gallery, which are from MaximumPC EIC Tuan Nguyen’s trip to another MSI facility, their office in Taiwan, where he got to see their R&D and design process.