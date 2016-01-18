Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak gameplay showcased in new video

After putting out a couple of lovely Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak story trailers (here and here if you missed them), Gearbox today released a proper gameplay video showing off nearly seven minutes of action recorded during an “Artifact Retrieval” multiplayer match.

Despite taking place on the surface of a single planet, Deserts of Kharak, at least as it appears in this video, looks very much like its space-based predecessors. Massive land-based carriers—“at once a battleship, a support vehicle, it's your key economic unit”—are the focal point of the game, while smaller, special-purpose units roam the desert in formation, working in concert to support one other in battle.

Even the interface is familiar, including the “feedback dial,” which was incorporated to give Deserts of Kharak “a Homeworld vibe,” and also to provide quick access to important terrain and tactical information. “Though we are set on a planet, the 3D concepts play a powerful role in the gameplay,” the developers say in the video. “So manipulating the terrain and kind of planning your attack patterns around it is really important.”

Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak will be out on January 20.