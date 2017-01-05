Popular

Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak dev teases next project

It has something to do with (sleek, futuristic) planes.

New Year is apparently the time for teasing your fans with images possibly related to your next game, and Homeworld: Deserts of Kharak developer Blackbird Interactive got in on the fun with a few pictures posted to its Facebook page. Contrary to the outer space-set original Homeworld games, and their planetbound prequel Deserts of Kharak, the three images show some sleek futuristic planes doing their thing in...the sky. Homeworld: Skies of Kharak confirmed? Maybe! Or perhaps it's something totally different (although the planes wouldn't look out of place in the Homeworld universe).

A few Facebook users noted the similarity of the skull motif to that used by the Skull Squadron in Robotech/Macross, but as a developer laughed that off in a reply, and as it's a bit out of leftfield, it seems an unlikely explanation.

I don't have any answers I'm afraid, although the most likely, I reckon, is a spot of DLC for Deserts of Kharak. Speaking of which, Rob Zacny liked that a whole lot when he reviewed it around this time last year.

