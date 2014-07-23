Heroes of the Storm will soon introduce customisable 'Artifact' slots

Wondering where you're going to spend all that Heroes of the Storm gold? Blizzard has announced it will introduce a whole new progression system in the next Technical Alpha patch. In a nutshell, it's basically HotS's equivalent to League of Legends' Runes: there are three Artifact slots all up, with the first available free once the player has reached Level 15. After that, players will need to pay gold in order to unlock the second two.

The free slot will hold gems, while the other two will hold relics and trinkets. Each of the three Artifact categories vary: for example, gem artifacts are mostly simple buffs to attack, damage and health, while relic artifacts are generally a mix of several different advantages. See the full breakdown below. One of each Artifact category can be taken into a match.

Artifacts can also be levelled up, but each rung of the levelling ladder will require more gold. So while a level 1 gem, for example, will cost 100, a level 10 gem will cost 1,000.

Of course, there are huge ramifications related to matchmaking and balancing. The concept of Artifacts hasn't exactly been embraced by the HotS player base, but we'll need to wait and see how Blizzard implements them, and the tweaking they'll no doubt receive far into the future.

Gem Slot

Bold Amethyst

Increases maximum health by 1.5% per rank, up to a maximum of 15% at Rank 10.

Brilliant Topaz

Increases ability damage by 1% per rank, up to a maximum of 10% at Rank 10.

Nexus Sapphire

Grants a shield equal to 1% of the Hero's maximum health per rank, up to a maximum of 10% at Rank 10. (Shields recharge after a player hasn't taken damage for approximately 8 seconds).

Primal Ruby

Increases basic attack damage by 1% per rank, up to a maximum of 10% at Rank 10.

Royal Diamond

Reduces cooldowns for abilities by 1% per Rank, up to a maximum of 10% at Rank 10.

Skyfire Emerald

Increases speed of basic attacks by 1% per rank, up to a maximum of 10% at Rank 10.

Relic Slot

Alexstraza's Scale

Increases health regeneration by 0.1% of your maximum health per second per rank, up to a maximum of 1% of your maximum health per second at Rank 10.

Nathrezim Blood Orb

Basic attack damage dealt restores health by 1% per rank, up to a maximum of 10% at Rank 10.

The Coin

Increases mana regeneration by +.1 mana per second per rank, up to a maximum of +1 mana per second at Rank 10.

Worldstone Shard

Increases damage vs. minions and structures by 1.5% per rank, up to a maximum of 15% at Rank 10.

Trinket Slot

Goblin Jumper Cables

Decreases death timer by 2% per rank, up to a maximum of 20% at Rank 10.

Khaydarin Amulet

Increases maximum mana by 4% per rank, up to a maximum of 40% at Rank 10.

Riding Crop

Increases Mount Speed by 2% per rank, up to a maximum of +20% at Rank 10.

Wirt's Leg

Increases base movement speed by 0.5% per rank up to a maximum of 5% at Rank 10.