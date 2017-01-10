Heroes of the Storm to unlock full character roster in free weekend

As recounted by Heroes of the Storm expert Hannah Dwan, 2016 was a fruitful year for Blizzard's somewhat fresh-faced free-to-play MOBA, as it celebrated its first birthday and added 15 new playable characters to its roster. That total now stands at 60, with just ten heroes available for selection as per its weekly rotation. Permanent access to specific characters comes at a premium, however for 72 hours this weekend the entire catalogue is going free-of-charge.

"2016 was an incredible year for Heroes of the Storm," reads an update post on on the Heroes site. "We introduced tons of new Heroes, features, events, mounts, skins, and even more to the Nexus, but just in case you missed it, you can check out the video below that recaps all the epic content we added to the game last year."

Said video features here:

The post continues: "To kick off 2017, celebrate everything that has happened in the past year, as well as everything we have planned for the year to come, we’re inviting everyone to enjoy three days of a completely full Hero roster from January 13—16."

That's this Friday with the event set to kick off at 10am and run through to 10am the following Monday. The post doesn't specify which time zone this pertains to however I suspect this is PT, meaning the event begins at 6pm GMT and everything else in between and outwith.

To our HoS readers: with Hero selection open house this weekend, who are you most likely to pick?