Heroes of the Storm now has Australian servers

Playing games online can be difficult in Australia. Not because we're bad at playing games (though some of us undoubtedly are), but because we live at the bottom of the world. Servers tend to be located in the Northern Hemisphere, or Japan if we're lucky, but if you're currently playing Heroes of the Storm you may have noticed you're getting a much lower ping than before. That's because Blizzard has launched a dedicated Australian server.

Better still, you don't need to do anything if you're already signed up to the beta: just log in and the game will slot you where you belong. You'll still be able to play with people in other regions too. This follows the recent launch of Australian servers for Diablo 3. Blizzard says it "will continue to explore optimal server solutions for all of our franchises in each region."

