Here's what Warcraft 3: Reforged looks like as a third-person RPG

(Image credit: Blizzard)

Few are satisfied with Warcraft 3: Reforged at present, but despite some not-so business-as-usual fine print pertaining to mods and maps, people are modding and mapping anyway. Take modder Serj Vasylyshyn for example, who has built what may be the first publicly demo'ed RPG map with a third-person perspective.

Neither of those are new to Warcraft 3, of course - both RPG maps and third-person mods have existed for the original for ages, and in theory, most old mods should work with Reforged. But it's interesting nevertheless to see footage of Reforged running in third-person mode, as both videos below demonstrate.

Vasylyshyn calls the work-in-progress RPG map 'Engless Tale: Dragon Hunter'. It's still in development and so unavailable to download, but when it's done it'll be a single player map. The first video below shows outdoor gameplay, while the one after focuses on interiors.