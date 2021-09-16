Here's what the Steam Deck UI will look like on your desktop

The Steam Deck user interface will serve as a replacement for Steam Big Picture mode, but we've yet to see how it looks on a big screen. Well, now we've caught a glimpse of it, and it looks exactly like what you'd expect: the Steam Deck UI, on a big screen.

That's according to screenshots released by Pavel Djundik, creator of SteamDB. According to Djundik, SteamOS 3 has leaked , and some users have started installing the operating system on other portable PCs (things like the GPD Win 3, or the Aya Neo—all existing Steam Deck alternatives , basically). The shots posted by Djundik were taken in Windows, though.

Steam Deck UI, it's basically the desktop library just reformatted a bit.There is no way to access the store at the moment.

As Djundik points out, the UI is still a work-in-progress—this has its origins in a dev kit, after all—so you shouldn't take these shots as an indication of the final product. Still, it pretty much looks like what we've already seen on the Steam Deck itself, so it's probably not far from what we'll get come December.