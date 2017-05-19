Here's a good WiFi router for an even better price

Is your old router giving you trouble or starting to feel long in the tooth? If so, kick it to the curb and jump into 802.11ac territory. One way to get there is with Netgear's Nighthawk X4, a relatively high-end router that is currently on sale at Newegg.

The Nighthawk X4 is listed at $170, a price that will be in effect until next Wednesday. You can get that down to $130 by applying promo code EMCRFBJ53.

What you get with the Nighthawk X4 is a dual-band router rated to deliver up to 600Mbps on the 2.4GHz band and up to 1,733Mbps on the 5GHz band. It also features four high-gain external antennas for extended range.

For external connectivity, there are two USB 3.0 ports one side of the router and an eSATA port on the other side. Over on the back are four gigabit LAN ports for wired connections.

There is a 1.4GHz dual-core processor underneath the hood to help with its smart capabilities. It also has 256MB of RAM and 128MB of flash storage for tinkering with open-source, third-party firmware.

You can grab the Nighthawk X4 on sale here.

