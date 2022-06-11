Here's a "cozy" city builder about self-sustenance from the publisher of Boyfriend Dungeon

Audio player loading…

Mossfield Origins is a little city builder on the way that intends to deliver bites of the genre to those who might not have time to sit down for 100-hour save files. Mossfield Origins will focus on building self-sustaining communities and exploring a narrative around your city. It seems like an interesting one, as characters in the trailer imply that while they arrived where they are for one reason... they're "not doing that anymore."



"We love builder games big and small! With a rise of comfortable handheld gaming and no time for many hour tutorials or 100 hour save files (work, parenting...) we wanted a snack-sized relaxing experience with a bit of depth that more people can see the end of," developer Ruby Ruze of Studio Any Percent told Eurogamer. (opens in new tab)

Part of Mossfield Origins is also cleaning up the mess left by previous inhabitants of the land you now live on. "We've come here to undo some of the harm done by those before us. We'll dismantle their abandoned research facilities and re-purpose their technology to do so," says the official description.

You can find Mossfield Origins on Studio Any Percent's website (opens in new tab) and on Steam. (opens in new tab)