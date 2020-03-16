Here's 12 minutes of Borderlands 3's romantic Lovecraft inspired DLC in action

Love is in the air in Borderlands 3, though given all the shooting, bloodletting and XP acquisition in the above 12 minute video - you wouldn't guess it. 'Guns, Love and Tentacles: The Marriage of Wainwright and Hammerlock' is the name of the game's next expansion, and it's apparently a rom-com with Lovecraft elements. It releases March 26.

It's set on the freezing planet of Xylourgos, which doesn't sound like a place you'd want to visit, especially as it's home to a terrible subterranean monster and deranged occultists. But Sir Hammerlock and Wainwright Jakobs are getting married there, so you're at their mercy. It's sweet of you to go.

The expansion promises "a trove" of new Legendary weapons, new Class Mods and a swathe of thematically appropriate cosmetics ranging character through vehicles. More info is set to roll out on March 24 as part of The Borderlands Show, though chances are you'll get all the details you need from the video above.

If you've been waiting for Borderlands 3 to hit Steam after its Epic Games Store timed exclusive, the time is now.