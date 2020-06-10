Here's 10 minutes of Borderlands 3's upcoming Old West DLC

10 minutes of gameplay for the upcoming Borderlands 3 DLC Bounty of Blood debuted during IGN's Summer of Gaming livestream today—watch it above.

Bounty of Blood is a fairly traditional story-based DLC, so don't expect sweeping changes to how Borderlands 3 plays. You'll run through some new areas, a few mountainous, some more arid and flat—all evocative of the wild frontier of the American Old West.

In a play that I truly dig, it was revealed during the stream that an omniscient character will narrate the whole adventure. Seeing that Borderlands 2's best DLC, Tiny Tina's Assault on Dragon Keep, followed a similar structure, maybe we'll see Borderlands 3 break the fourth wall in some clever, genre-tinged ways.

It looks like more Borderlands 3, which I didn't like much when I reviewed it last year, so you probably already know if it'll be for you or not when it releases on June 25.